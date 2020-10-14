KITCHENER -- A crash in Wilmot Township sent two people to hospital Tuesday evening.

According to police, it happened at Bridge Street and Puddicombe Road around 6:15 p.m..

Police say there were two vehicles involved in the crash and two people were trapped inside and had to be extracted by the fire department.

The extent of the injuries is unknown.

Road in the area were closed for several hours for the investigation.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.