

CTV Kitchener





Two people under the age of 18 have been arrested in connection with pellet gun shootings in the Preston part of Cambridge.

Waterloo Regional Police say two people are believed to have been shot with pellet guns around 2 a.m. Thursday near Garden and Tiffany streets. One of the two was also allegedly struck with a weapon.

The pair were treated for their injuries by paramedics at the scene.

Police later placed two young people under arrest on charges including assault with a weapon, theft and possession of stolen property.