OPP are investigating after a single-vehicle crash that sent two people to hospital.

It happened around 12:50 p.m. on Sunday near Staffa in West Perth, according to police.

Officials say a sedan was travelling south on Perth Road 180 when it left the road and rolled over.

The man driving the sedan has been airlifted to a London hospital.

A woman passenger was sent to a local hospital.

Perth Road 180 is closed between Line 24 and Line 26.

Police have not released information on what may have caused the accident.