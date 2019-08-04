Featured
2 people sent to hospital after car rolls over, road closed
An OPP cruiser shown on October 17, 2014.
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, August 4, 2019
OPP are investigating after a single-vehicle crash that sent two people to hospital.
It happened around 12:50 p.m. on Sunday near Staffa in West Perth, according to police.
Officials say a sedan was travelling south on Perth Road 180 when it left the road and rolled over.
The man driving the sedan has been airlifted to a London hospital.
A woman passenger was sent to a local hospital.
Perth Road 180 is closed between Line 24 and Line 26.
Police have not released information on what may have caused the accident.