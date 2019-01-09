

CTV Kitchener





OPP in Dufferin County are investigating after an alleged double stabbing.

It happened today around 10 a.m. near the village of Keldon, about 30 kilometres from Mount Forest.

Paramedics say when they arrived there were two people with apparent stab wounds.

One male patient was transferred to hospital in Mount Forest before being transported to a Hamilton hospital. His condition was considered critical.

A female patient, also in critical condition, was taken to hospital on Orangeville and later transported by air ambulance to a Toronto hospital.

No arrests have been made, the investigation is ongoing.