Three people are being sought by police in connection with a robbery in Kitchener.

Waterloo Regional Police say the robbery occurred early Sunday morning on a trail behind an elementary school on Shea Crescent, near Ottawa Street South and Strasburg Road.

According to police, two people were approached from behind by three people they did not know, then thrown on the ground and punched and kicked.

The alleged attackers, who are described as black, male and between 5’10” and six feet tall, left the area after taking the backpacks of the other two people.