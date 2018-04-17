

CTV Kitchener





Two people have been arrested in connection with a series of break-ins at a retirement home in Waterloo.

The thefts all occurred recently at Luther Village on the Park on Father David Bauer Drive.

Waterloo Regional Police say a 36-year-old Waterloo woman has been charged with eight counts of breaking and entering, while a 34-year-old Cambridge man has been charged with four counts of the same offence.

Police began their investigation after receiving multiple reports of a suspicious woman being seen walking into residents’ rooms.