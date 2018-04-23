

CTV Kitchener





A serious crash west of Stratford left two people in critical condition.

Two vehicles collided around 4 p.m. Monday on Perth Road 130 near Perth Line 32, near Sebringville.

A spokesperson for air ambulance service Ornge said two air ambulances were dispatched to the crash site, and two patients were taken to hospital in London.

Perth County OPP said both people who were airlifted had been travelling in the same vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.

Perth Road 130 was expected to remain closed in the area until late Monday night.

Further details were not immediately available.