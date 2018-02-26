Featured
2 pedestrians hit by alleged impaired driver
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, February 26, 2018 8:52AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 26, 2018 9:30AM EST
An impaired driver fled the scene after hitting two pedestrians in Waterloo, police say.
A woman in her 80s and a man in his 30s were both hit by the vehicle around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Erb and Churchill streets.
Waterloo Regional Police say the driver left the scene, but was tracked down and arrested in short order.
A 28-year-old Waterloo man is facing charges of impaired driving, dangerous driving and failure to remain at the scene of a collision.
The pedestrians were both treated at the scene for minor injuries.