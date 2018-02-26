

CTV Kitchener





An impaired driver fled the scene after hitting two pedestrians in Waterloo, police say.

A woman in her 80s and a man in his 30s were both hit by the vehicle around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Erb and Churchill streets.

Waterloo Regional Police say the driver left the scene, but was tracked down and arrested in short order.

A 28-year-old Waterloo man is facing charges of impaired driving, dangerous driving and failure to remain at the scene of a collision.

The pedestrians were both treated at the scene for minor injuries.