KITCHENER -- There are three new COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region, health officials reported Friday.

Region of Waterloo Public Health also reported 13 new recoveries. The region sits at 1,228 total cases, with 1,037 resolved cases and 76 cases currently considered active.

Health officials will provide an update on COVID-19 at 11:30 a.m. That press conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsKitchener.ca.

The number of outbreaks at long-term care or retirement homes has increased from one on Thursday to three on Friday. On Thursday evening, health officials declared an outbreak at Sunnyside Home after a resident tested positive for COVID-19. It's the third outbreak at the home, but the first one involving a resident rather than a staff member.

Region of Waterloo Public Health is also reporting an outbreak at Parkwood Mennonite Home. The region's website shows one case in a resident at that retirement home.

The third currently active outbreak in the region at Forest Heights Revera began in early April. Since then, 178 residents and 69 staff members have tested positive for the virus and there have been 51 deaths.

The total number of deaths in the region remains unchanged at 115 as of Friday.

An outbreak at a retail store, where three employees tested positive for the virus, has been declared over, according to the region's website.

The number of tests performed in the region jumped by 2,241 Friday, to a total of 25,991 tests performed to date.

Ontario reported 178 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the sixth straight day there have been fewer than 200 new cases in the province.

To date, the province has reported 33,095 lab-confirmed positive cases, along with 2,564 COVID-19 related deaths and 28,250 resolved cases.