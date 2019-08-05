

CTV Kitchener





Police are investigating a collision between two motorcycles and a car in Wilmot.

It happened on Monday around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Sandhills Road and Bridge Street.

A man driving a yellow BMW motorcycle is at Grand River Hospital with serious injuries.

The woman passenger of the same motorcycle also has serious injuries and is at Hamilton General Hospital.

Both of them are 62 years old and from Oshawa.

According to police, the motorcycles had the right of way when they crashed with the car.

The driver of the other motorcycle has minor injuries.

Police allege the driver of a red car, who is uninjured, is likely at fault because there was a stop sign.

"We are still trying to determine if the vehicle stopped and then proceeded, or went through," says Waterloo Regional Police Service acting Sgt. Tim Boniface.

The area was blocked off for several hours, but it is now open.

Police say charges are pending.