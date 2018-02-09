Featured
2 men sought over armed bank robbery
Police say they’re looking to identify two men in connection with a bank robbery in Kitchener’s south end.
The Scotiabank branch at Doon Village Road and Homer Watson Boulevard was robbed around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, two men entered the bank and demanded money. One of the men was holding a gun.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about the robbery is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.