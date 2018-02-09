

CTV Kitchener





Police say they’re looking to identify two men in connection with a bank robbery in Kitchener’s south end.

The Scotiabank branch at Doon Village Road and Homer Watson Boulevard was robbed around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, two men entered the bank and demanded money. One of the men was holding a gun.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the robbery is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.