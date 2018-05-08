

CTV Kitchener





In two different incidents in the same city on the same day, men who had made online arrangements to buy sell used phones found themselves victims of gunpoint robberies.

Both incidents occurred Sunday in Kitchener. In one case, a gun was allegedly pulled on a man in a parking lot near Ottawa Street South and Fischer-Hallman Road.

Waterloo Regional Police say the other robbery occurred around 10 p.m. on Stirling Avenue South. They say a man was assaulted by several strangers after showing up on Stirling in response to an online post about a phone.

The man’s injuries are not considered life-threatening. He told police that his attackers left the area in a silver four-door vehicle. The victim in the other robbery reported that his assailants left in a brown four-door sedan.

Police say they’re looking into the possibility that the two robberies are linked. They say anyone arranging a physical transaction online should suggest meeting in a well-lit, public place.