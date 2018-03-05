Featured
2 men arrested over alleged armed robbery
(Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, March 5, 2018 11:37AM EST
Two people have been arrested in connection with a robbery at a convenience store in Exeter.
Exeter Variety was robbed last week. Police said at the time that a masked man entered the store, showed a gun and took off when the store’s owner fought back.
Huron County OPP say a tip from a member of the public helped them find the alleged robber’s getaway vehicle and making two arrests.
A 30-year-old man and a 29-year-old man, both from Exeter, have been charged with robbery. The 29 year old has also been charged with wearing a disguise with criminal intent.