2 men arrested in St. Marys, sawed-off shot gun seized by Stratford police

Two men from St. Marys are facing charges after Stratford police seized weapons and Methamphetamine on Tuesday.

According to a news release from Stratford police, a search warrant was executed shortly before 8 p.m. in the Town of St. Marys.

As a result, police seized a sawed-off shot gun, 11 20-gauge shotgun shells, a Taser and over 10 grams of Methamphetamine.

A 28-year-old and 29-year-old have been charged jointly with nine various weapons related offences. According to police, the 28-year-old was to abide by three separate weapon prohibition orders due to convictions for weapons, drugs and assault related to offences between 2011 to 2022. He was also bound by a probation order related to several violent offences.

Police said the 29-year-old man was to abide by four separate weapon prohibitions due to convictions between 2016 to 2017, which were also related to several weapon and assault related offences.

Police said both parties were charged accordingly for the various breach of conditions.