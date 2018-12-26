

CTV Kitchener





An elderly couple were killed in a crash near Clinton on Christmas Day.

OPP say the two were driving on Telephone Road, west of Fish and Game Line, when their vehicle left the road and rolled down into a ditch.

When emergency teams arrived on scene, just after 6:30 p.m., they found the car resting on its roof and submerged underwater.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

They’ve been identified as 72-year-old George Rich and 69-year-old Mary Wood, both from Central Huron.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.