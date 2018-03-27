Featured
2 hurt, 1 seriously in Woodstock crash
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, March 27, 2018 5:15PM EDT
A collision in Woodstock’s south end left two people in hospital.
The crash occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday on Athlone Avenue, east of Mill Street.
According to Woodstock police, it involved a commercial vehicle and a passenger vehicle.
The 20-year-old woman driving the passenger vehicle was airlifted to a London hospital with serious injuries, while her 19-year-old female passenger was taken to Woodstock General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the commercial vehicle was not hurt. The cause of the crash is under investigation.