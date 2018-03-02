Featured
2 hurt, 1 seriously, in crash near Kincardine
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, March 2, 2018 8:31AM EST
A single-vehicle crash left a driver trapped with serious injuries and a child also hurt.
Emergency crews were called to the crash site on North Line near Kincardine around 11:45 a.m. Thursday.
South Bruce OPP say a vehicle had left the road and hit a tree.
Firefighters removed the driver from the vehicle. The driver was later airlifted to a London hospital with serious injuries.
A child who was in the vehicle as a passenger was taken to hospital as well.
Both people are expected to survive.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.