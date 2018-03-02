

CTV Kitchener





A single-vehicle crash left a driver trapped with serious injuries and a child also hurt.

Emergency crews were called to the crash site on North Line near Kincardine around 11:45 a.m. Thursday.

South Bruce OPP say a vehicle had left the road and hit a tree.

Firefighters removed the driver from the vehicle. The driver was later airlifted to a London hospital with serious injuries.

A child who was in the vehicle as a passenger was taken to hospital as well.

Both people are expected to survive.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.