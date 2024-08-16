2 Guelph residents face multiple charges following disturbance

A Guelph man and woman are facing several charges following a disturbance in the south-end of Guelph on Thursday morning.

Police were called to Stone Road West and Scottsdale Drive around 9:15 a.m. for reports of someone possibly trying to steal a bicycle.

Officers found a woman matching the description of one of the individuals involved. While speaking with her, police said they were approached by a man who had a bicycle in the back of his pickup truck. He told officers the bike was stolen in July and he was able to take it back after he saw a woman and another man with it.

The second man then returned to the area on a bicycle and approached officers.

“Investigation revealed the bicycle he was riding was also stolen and he was arrested. A search incident to arrest revealed four counterfeit $100 bills and more than 50 suspected hydromorphone pills,” police said in a media release.

A 23-year-old Guelph man and 22-year-old Guelph woman are both charged with possessing stolen property, possessing counterfeit currency and possessing controlled substances.