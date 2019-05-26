

CTV Kitchener





A 48-year-old man and 26-year-old woman died Saturday in a crash on Longwoods Road in Wardsville.



The two vehicles were travelling down in opposite directions, when they collided head-on just after 6 p.m.

Provincial Police say the the man and woman were both in the same vehicle.

Four others were transported to hospital with minor and serious injuries.

Ornge was also dispatched to the scene.



The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.



The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.