2 crashes close 401 EB outside Kitchener
A pair of multi-truck collisions closed Highway 401's eastbound lanes east of Cedar Creek Road on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, December 29, 2017 2:38PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 29, 2017 2:51PM EST
All eastbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed west of Kitchener Friday afternoon due to a pair of collisions.
According to the OPP, one crash involved three transport trucks, while another involved two trucks. Both occurred around 2 p.m.
One truck driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Eastbound drivers were being diverted off the highway at Cedar Creek Road following the crashes. As of 2:45 p.m., it was not clear if the highway would reopen before the afternoon rush.