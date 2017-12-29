

CTV Kitchener





All eastbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed west of Kitchener Friday afternoon due to a pair of collisions.

According to the OPP, one crash involved three transport trucks, while another involved two trucks. Both occurred around 2 p.m.

One truck driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Eastbound drivers were being diverted off the highway at Cedar Creek Road following the crashes. As of 2:45 p.m., it was not clear if the highway would reopen before the afternoon rush.