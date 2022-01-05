2 COVID-19 deaths reported in Waterloo Region; hospitalizations increase

There were 655 more COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region Wednesday as hospitalizations increased again.

Another 10 people are receiving treatment in hospital, bringing the total to 61. This includes six people in the ICU.

There were two more deaths reported in the region on Wednesday, bringing to total to 317. Health officials said they were both men in their 80s.

To date, the region has reported 28,846 COVID-19 cases, including 24,313 recoveries. There are at least 4,025 active cases in the region.

There are 22 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region.

The region's variant of concern breakdown is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

4,050 are the Delta variant

96 are the Omicron variant

To date, there have been 1,108,988 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the region, including 175,857 third doses. Of the population aged five and older, 86.34 per cent have one dose and 80.41 per cent have two doses.

Of the entire population, 81.73 per cent have one dose and 76.34 per cent have two doses.

Ontario reported a spike in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 on Wednesday. There are now 2,081 people receiving treatment in provincial hospitals, including 288 in intensive care.

Another 11,582 COVID-19 cases were reported, but officials said that number is likely underestimated due to testing limitations and backlogs. The province's test positivity rate is 28.1 per cent.

To date, the province has reported 828,032 COVID-19 cases, including 683,750 recoveries. Fourteen more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

With files from CTV Toronto