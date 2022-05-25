2 classic cars among $179,000 worth of stolen property found at home near Walkerton

Two classic cars and a hydraulic dump trailer are among several stolen vehicles seized by police from a residence near Walkerton.

In a media release, provincial police said they executed a search warrant at a home along Concession 10 in Culross Township on Thursday May 19.

Police said they recovered a “large quantity” of stolen property including:

2 classic cars

1 pickup truck

1 hydraulic dump trailer

1 car hauler trailer

2 enclosed trailers.

Police said the value of the stolen property is estimated to be more than $179,000.

A 39-year-old from Huron-Kinloss Township is now charged with 10 counts of possession of property obtained by crime.