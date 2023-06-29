2 charged after bank robbery in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police say two people have been charged following a bank robbery in Cambridge earlier this month.

Police said a search warrant was completed on Thursday at a Cambridge residence, and a 48-year-old woman and 42-year-old man were charged.

The bank robbery occurred around 3:45 p.m. on June 16.

At the time, police said a man entered the bank, brandished a firearm, and stole an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot.

The pair are charged with robbery with a firearm and possession of stolen property under $5,000. The man is also charged with pointing a firearm, uttering threats and breach of probation, among other charges.

Meanwhile, the woman is facing two drug-related charges.

Police did not indicate how much money was stolen from the bank.