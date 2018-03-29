

CTV Kitchener





Public health officials in Tavistock say there is no reason to think the community’s water supply has anything to do with two recent cases of E. coli.

Oxford County Public Health says it learned about one Tavistock resident having acquired E. coli in mid-February. Another case was confirmed in March.

While it is not clear where the bacteria came from, the health unit says testing of Tavistock’s drinking water systems has not detected any E. coli presence.

E. coli can be spread to people through contaminated food or water, or by other people.

It can cause symptoms like nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and diarrhea.