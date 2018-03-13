

CTV Kitchener





Two teenage girls were forced into the sex trade in Brantford, police say.

Brantford police say the girls were found in a Colborne Street motel early Monday morning.

They were allegedly being “recruited and controlled” for sexual services. When money was exchanged, police say, it was taken from the girls.

A 20-year-old Toronto man and an 18-year-old Brantford woman are facing charges relating to human trafficking, procuring a child for sexual services, and receiving a material benefit from the sexual services of a child among other offences.

Police say the girls are both Hamilton residents, aged 16 and 14.