2 arrested in human trafficking probe
(David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, March 13, 2018 11:55AM EDT
Two teenage girls were forced into the sex trade in Brantford, police say.
Brantford police say the girls were found in a Colborne Street motel early Monday morning.
They were allegedly being “recruited and controlled” for sexual services. When money was exchanged, police say, it was taken from the girls.
A 20-year-old Toronto man and an 18-year-old Brantford woman are facing charges relating to human trafficking, procuring a child for sexual services, and receiving a material benefit from the sexual services of a child among other offences.
Police say the girls are both Hamilton residents, aged 16 and 14.