Featured
2 arrested after gun seized in Waterloo
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is shown in Cambridge on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, January 15, 2019 9:39AM EST
Regional police say they recovered a gun after responding to a call in Waterloo.
According to police, they were called to the area of Sunnydale Place in Waterloo after reports of a disturbance.
Through investigation police found a firearm.
One man, 33, and a woman, 38, both from Kitchener were arrested on numerous gun related charges.