Two people were arrested after a multiple vehicle collision in Simcoe.

It began just after 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 12, when a patrolling officer had stopped a black SUV to investigate it.

As the officer approached the vehicle, police say the driver fled from the area.

The vehicle then collided with several vehicles at the intersection of Robinson Street and Norfolk Street South.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

The driver, a 39-year-old female from Hamilton, was charged with several offences.

While investigating the scene, police found the woman’s passenger, a 49-year-old male from Hamilton, hiding in the back of the SUV.

He was wanted on a warrant by the Hamilton Police Service, and was taken into custody.

Police did not say what the warrant was for.