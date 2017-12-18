

CTV Kitchener





Thousands of pigs released from their stalls over the weekend didn’t get very far.

Oxford County OPP say the owner of a Tavistock-area farm discovered Sunday evening that the pigs had been let loose.

Although the animals were out of their stalls, they had not found their way out of the barn.

Police are investigating the incident as a case of mischief and want to hear from anyone with knowledge about what happened.