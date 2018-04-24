

CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police were called to a residence on Arthur Street North Monday evening for a report of a break and enter.

Police say the suspect entered the residence and stole an electronic device worth $2,400.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 20’s with a thin build and short brown hair.

He was wearing all black and was last seen carrying the electronic device under his arm.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.