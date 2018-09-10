

Matthew Ethier





The Township of Wilmot has been given $1 million to develop trails in the area.

Lifelong resident, Mike Schout, donated $500,000 to Wilmot council on Monday and will give another $500,000 in 2019.

Schout says his dedication to this cause came from visiting relatives in Holland decades ago.

“I was amazed at the trail system throughout the entire town and countryside and impressed by how many people were using them,” he says.

Council approved a trail master plan in 2013 to establish goals, objectives, and policies, for developing a trail system throughout the township.

Using the plan, an interdepartmental staff working group will recommend to council how the funds should be used.

Council says this donation will speed up many projects identified in the plan.