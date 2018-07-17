

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after tools and copper wire were stolen from a construction site in Haldimand County.

Police say they were called to the Fairview Avenue School in Dunnville at roughly 6:20 a.m. on Monday after a construction worker noticed some storage containers had been broken into.

Police say the thief or thieves forced open the locked containers before taking power tools and copper wiring.

It’s believed the containers were broken into sometime after 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The estimated value of the items lost is $19,000. Police say their investigation is ongoing.