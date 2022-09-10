19-year-old motorcyclist killed in Guelph crash

A 19-year-old Guelph man was killed after his motorcycle and an SUV collided Friday night.

Emergency services were called to the area of Grange Road and Kearney Street just before 10 p.m.

Guelph police said investigations revealed a Nissan SUV and Honda motorcycle, which were travelling in opposite directions on Grange Road, collided.

The motorcyclist was transported to Guelph General Hospital with severe injuries where he died a short time later.

The 17-year-old driver of the SUV was not physically injured.

Grange Road between Starwood Drive and Cityview Drive was closed for several hours while police investigated.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call the Guelph Police Service Traffic Unit at 519-824-1212, ext 7206.