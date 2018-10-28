

CTV Kitchener





A 19-year-old is facing charges after a single-vehicle rollover in Norfolk County on Saturday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to the crash on Cockshutt Road at Tenth Concession around 4:30 p.m.

Police say the car left the road before rolling several times and ending up in the ditch against a hydro pole.

The driver and a 19-year-old male passenger were both treated on scene for minor injuries.

A fire truck responding to this call was involved in another collision.

No one was hurt.

Police are reminding drivers to slow down and drive according to conditions.