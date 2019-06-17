

CTV Kitchener





A 19-year-old man is facing numerous charges after a Brantford convenience store was robbed at gunpoint.

It happened at the Circle K on Erie Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

A firearm was brandished during the robbery.

Police believe the weapon used was a pellet gun.

No injuries were reported.

The 19-year-old, who has not been named, was arrested on robbery and firearms-related charges.