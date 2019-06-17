Featured
19-year-old charged in armed convenience store robbery
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, June 17, 2019 11:10AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 17, 2019 4:31PM EDT
A 19-year-old man is facing numerous charges after a Brantford convenience store was robbed at gunpoint.
It happened at the Circle K on Erie Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
A firearm was brandished during the robbery.
Police believe the weapon used was a pellet gun.
No injuries were reported.
The 19-year-old, who has not been named, was arrested on robbery and firearms-related charges.