KITCHENER -- Provincial police are investigating a report of nearly 20 puppies being stolen from a barn on a rural property.

Wellington County OPP received the report around 3 p.m. on Friday.

The owner of the property on Side Road 11 in Pilkington Township says 19 puppies were stolen from his barn sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. on Friday when he was out running errands.

The puppies are roughly 10 weeks old. They are described as 12 black lab/shepherd/doodle mixes, four golden doodles, and three red/apricot golden doodles.

The property owner had posted an ad on Kijiji and received several inquiries regarding the puppies.

Anyone with information about the missing dogs is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.