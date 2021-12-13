183 new COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region over the weekend

Health officials in Waterloo Region reported another 183 COVID-19 cases over the weekend as active cases reached their highest levels since May.

Of the new cases, 54 are linked to Sunday, 61 from Saturday and 68 from Friday.

There were another 106 active cases in Monday's update, with the region now sitting at 463. It's the highest number of active cases in the region since 474 were reported on May 20.

As of Monday, there are 21,505 lab-confirmed cases in the region to date, including 20,724 recoveries and 309 deaths.

There are 12 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in area hospitals, including four in the ICU.

There are 13 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region.

The region's breakdown of 7,407 variant of concern cases is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

3,899 are the Delta variant

262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed.

Monday's update shows more than 80 per cent of Waterloo Region's entire population has at least one vaccine dose. There have been 959,058 doses administered in the region to date.

Of the population over the age of five, 84.75 per cent have one dose and 79.69 per cent have both doses.

As for the entire population, 80.25 per cent are partially vaccinated, while 75.49 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Ontario reported 1,536 new COVID-19 cases Monday as the positivity rate rose to 5.5 per cent.

Of the new infections, 809 were found in fully vaccinated people, 601 were found in those who are unvaccinated, and 33 were found in partially vaccinated individuals. The vaccination status of the remaining 93 cases is unknown.

The seven-day average for new cases is now at 1,328. Last week, it was 940, and two weeks ago it was 783.

Ontario has reported 633,683 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date, including 612,066 recoveries and 10,079 deaths.

With files from CTV Toronto