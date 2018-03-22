Featured
18-year-old man charged after improper disposal of ammunition
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, March 22, 2018 11:52AM EDT
A Kitchener man has been charged with careless storage and possession of ammunition after he was allegedly seen discarding a bag and running away.
On March 21, around 1:30 p.m. police responded to a suspicious man in the area of Oprington Place in Kitchener.
Officers arrived on seen and located the bag to find a quantity of prohibited ammunition.
An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged shortly after.