A Kitchener man has been charged with careless storage and possession of ammunition after he was allegedly seen discarding a bag and running away.

On March 21, around 1:30 p.m. police responded to a suspicious man in the area of Oprington Place in Kitchener.

Officers arrived on seen and located the bag to find a quantity of prohibited ammunition.

An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged shortly after.