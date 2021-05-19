WATERLOO -- An 18-year-old Waterloo man has been arrested in connection with an alleged armed robbery late last week, police say.

On May 14, police said they responded to the Devitt Avenue North area of Waterloo after a report of an attempted vehicle theft.

A victim reported being awoken to sounds of someone attempting to steal his motor vehicle around 3 a.m., officials said.

According to the release, the victim confronted the suspect and was threatened by a knife, but sustained no physical injuries.

The suspect then allegedly fled on foot.

An 18-year-old Waterloo man has been charged with robbery with a weapon, weapons dangerous, possession over $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance.