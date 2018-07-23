

CTV Kitchener





Norfolk County OPP, fire and paramedic services responded to a single motor vehicle collision on July 21 at approximately 7:32 p.m.

Through the course of investigation, 18-year-old Nicholas Paul Pressey of Norfolk County has been charged with careless driving and novice driver-blood alcohol concentration about zero.

He was also issued with provincial offence notices.

Police have determined that a black motor vehicle was travelling southbound on Norfolk County Road 23.

The driver lost control, crossed over the roadway and entered the east ditch.

The vehicle rolled several times and struck a hydro pole, which snapped in half and destroyed the car.

A 20-year-old male passenger and the driver were taken by ambulance to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

“Driving is a privilege, it's not a right. Parents and caregivers need to speak to their children about this life changing choice. There is no safe level of alcohol consumption when getting behind the wheel of any vehicle,” said Constable Ed Sanchuk in a statement.

He also said that officers have seen an increase in young drivers drinking and driving.