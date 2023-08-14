18-year-old killed in ATV collision: OPP

An 18-year-old was killed from injuries sustained during an ATV crash earlier this month, according to Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

In a news release, OPP said on Aug. 7 around 11:30 p.m., officers received a report of a serious ATV collision at the intersection of West Quarter Townline Road and Thirteenth Concession near Kelvin, ON.

On Monday, OPP said the teen had died, however OPP did not provide a date for when the ATV rider died.

Brant County Paramedic Services, Brant County Fire and OPP responded to the collision to find the ATV flipped upside down in the north side ditch of Thirteenth Concession.

The lone rider, an 18 year-old from Brant County, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, OPP said.

The driver later succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The Brant County OPP is asking anyone that may have witnessed the collision to please call 1-888-310-1122.