18-year-old clocked driving more than 230 km/h on Hwy 403

An 18-year-old Mississauga resident is facing criminal charges after police clocked them driving 130 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 403 near Brantford, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say officers stopped the driver who was travelling more than 230 km/h around 7:23 p.m. Saturday.

Police impounded the vehicle for two weeks and suspended the driver’s licence for 30 days.

They were also charged with dangerous driving, possessing more than one licence, failing to surrender an insurance card, stunt driving and speeding in excess of 50 km/h.

The driver is scheduled to appear in court in Brantford at a later date