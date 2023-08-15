18-year-old Cambridge woman dies in ATV crash in N.L.

An 18-year-old woman from Cambridge, Ont. died in an ATV crash in a remote area of N.L., according to the RCMP.

In a news release, the RCMP said the 18-year-old was not an experienced ATV operator and was fatally injured when the ATV she was driving left a roadway on Saturday afternoon.

Police responded, along with Fewer's Ambulance Service and North Harbour Fire Department, RCMP said.

The woman was found deceased at the scene.

RCMP said she was wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Alcohol or drug impairment are not considered to be a factor in the crash, RCMP said.