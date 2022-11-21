18-year-old allegedly crashes into parked vehicle, three seriously injured: WRPS

A crash on Old Chicopee Drive in Kitchener. (Adam Marsh/CTV Kitchener) (Nov. 19, 2022) A crash on Old Chicopee Drive in Kitchener. (Adam Marsh/CTV Kitchener) (Nov. 19, 2022)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

  • 92 bylaw penalties laid against London tow truck businesses

    London’s bylaw enforcement officers have laid 92 charges against local tow truck companies. According to a release from the city, a proactive tow truck business license enforcement initiative resulted in in 92 by-law penalties and 10 warnings against 12 towing firms.

  • Speeding leads to drug charges for London woman

    A speeding charged turned into much more for a London woman, according to police. Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, OPP stopped a vehicle on King Street in Thorndale for driving more than double the posted 50 km/h speed limit.

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver