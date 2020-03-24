KITCHENER -- Eighteen staff members working for the Six Nations fire department are in self-isolation after a firefighter became concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19.

Six Nations Fire Chief Matthew Miller is among those in self-isolation.

"A member of our fire platoon is concerned about a potential exposure to COVID-19 and notified us right away, which allows us to take immediate steps to limit the spread of the virus," Fire Chief Miller is quoted in a news release issued Sunday.

"Public Health will be calling people who should begin to self-isolate immediately. Right now, 11 other fire fighters including myself are self-isolating as a precaution."

The others in self-isolation include members of support staff.

In a video update posted to YouTube, Six Nations Chief Mark Hill says that 10 of the firefighters are self-isolated at Station 1, but will move to another location soon. Eight people are at home.

Full-time and volunteer firefighters who are unaffected are working at Station 5.

Hill says that service shouldn't be affected: two full platoons remain active, while neighbouring crews have also agreed to help Six Nations if needed.

Officials say they took steps to limit the potential spread, ordering anyone in contact with that person to self-isolate until the test results come back.

If the test results come back positive, the crew members will have to continue to self-isolate and monitor themselves for symptoms for the next 14 days.