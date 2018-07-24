Featured
17-year-old charged after break and enter
Tuesday, July 24, 2018
Guelph Police responded to a report of a break and enter on Monday.
It happened around 8:10 p.m. at a commercial address on Southgate Drive.
A male allegedly entered the building and stole cash, jewelry and other items, and fled on foot.
Police arrived, and the suspect was located nearby.
A 17-year-old Guelph male was arrested and charged with break and enter and commit, and possession of stolen property under $5,000.
He is due in court on September 5.