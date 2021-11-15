17-year-old arrested for three separate hit-and-runs within an hour in Kitchener-Waterloo

KITCHENER -

Waterloo regional police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection to three different hit-and-runs that took place within an hour on Sunday.

Officers were first called to a collision around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Highland Road West and Westmount Road. The driver of an SUV reportedly rear-ended another vehicle and fled the scene.

About five minutes later, the same SUV driver reportedly rear-ended another vehicle in the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and University Avenue West and fled again.

About ten minutes later, police say the same SUV driver hit a pedestrian in the area of Bearinger Road and Corrie Crescent and then fled the scene.

Around 1:25 p.m., the suspect ditched the vehicle on the off-ramp of Hwy. 85 at University Avenue and ran away on foot before later being caught, according to officials.

A 17-year-old Kitchener male has been charged with four counts of failing to stop after an accident, dangerous driving, impaired operation by drug, and possession of an illegal licence.

The investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses to the collisions, or anyone who has information about the incidents, is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.