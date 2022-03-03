17 trailers stolen in Waterloo Region since January

Waterloo regional police say they have received 17 reports of trailer thefts so far this year.

The enclosed trailers were taken from private property in rural townships and construction sites in cities, police said in a media release.

According to police, the vehicles contained construction tools and equipment, as well as private property, including snowmobiles and ATVs.

Investigators believe the thefts are occurring at night, between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Police encouraged owners to secure their trailers and property, and consider video surveillance and motion-activated lights when possible.