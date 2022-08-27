16-year-old killed in Palmerston crash

A 16-year-old from Harriston is dead after a crash in Palmerston Friday night.

In a media release, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle collision on Minto Road around 8 p.m.

The 16-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the name of the deceased is not being released at the request of their family.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.