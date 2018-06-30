

CTV Kitchener





A two-vehicle collision left both vehicles in a ditch on Talbot Road in Delhi on Wednesday.

A vehicle travelling westbound on Highway 59 collided with another vehicle attempting to go southbound on Talbot Road.

A 30-year-old female, a 16-year-old male and a 2-year-old female were all taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Police charged the 16-year-old male with fail to yield to traffic on through highway.

He was subsequently issued a Provincial Offence Notice.