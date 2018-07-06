

CTV Kitchener





Wellington County OPP received a report of a day-time break-and-enter on June 21 at a residence on Stanley Crescent in Elora.

The break-in occurred between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Unknown suspects entered the home through a screened window.

Those involved searched the master bedroom methodically before stealing over $16,000 worth of jewelry.

The items stolen include bracelets, necklaces, watches and rings.

OPP is asking the public to review dash-cam or surveillance videos to help in identifying the vehicle in the image above.

Anyone with information should contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.