$16,000 in jewelry stolen from Elora residence
Police are seeking public assistance in identifying this vehicle in connection with a break-and-enter at an Elora home.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, July 6, 2018 2:03PM EDT
Wellington County OPP received a report of a day-time break-and-enter on June 21 at a residence on Stanley Crescent in Elora.
The break-in occurred between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Unknown suspects entered the home through a screened window.
Those involved searched the master bedroom methodically before stealing over $16,000 worth of jewelry.
The items stolen include bracelets, necklaces, watches and rings.
OPP is asking the public to review dash-cam or surveillance videos to help in identifying the vehicle in the image above.
Anyone with information should contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.